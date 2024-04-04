RBI Defers Implementation Of Directions On Currency Derivatives To May 3

The Reserve Bank on Thursday deferred implementation of its directions on exchange traded currency derivatives (ETCD) linked to rupee by a month to May 3 in view of feedbacks received from stakeholders. A circular issued on January 5 on 'Risk Management and Inter-Bank Dealings -- Hedging of Foreign Exchange Risk' was earlier scheduled to come into effect from Friday (April 5, 2024). In a statement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) emphasised that the regulatory framework for ETCDs has remained consistent over the years and that there is no change in the RBIs policy approach.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News