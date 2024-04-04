Sensex (    %)
                             
ABB's AquaMaster deployed across 15 cities in India

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
ABB's AquaMaster electromagnetic flowmeters were first introduced in India 20 years ago with the first installation in the city of Bengaluru. Today, there are approximately 500 units in operation in the city, helping the water utility with accurate flow measurement. ABB has supplied the AquaMaster to 15 cities spread across 8 states. Over the years, the association that started with Bengaluru has grown with approximately 2000 units operating in the country, in states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha, New Delhi and more.
AquaMaster measures water flow in real time, tracking the exact quantities of water passing through the water network. The flowmeter improves control at pumping stations and reservoirs, helping water utilities measure and optimize water use. Additionally, it enables metering to ensure efficient & equitable water distribution even in areas without power, this helps utilities to pump and distribute treated river water to rural homes.
First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

