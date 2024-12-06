Business Standard
RBI raises interest rate ceiling on FCNR deposits

RBI raises interest rate ceiling on FCNR deposits

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Announcing the fifth bi-monthly monetary policy for the current financial year, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said it has been decided to increase the interest rate ceilings on Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank deposits or FCNR (B) deposits as per tenors. FCNR(B) deposits are accounts where Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can hold their earnings in foreign currencies like USD or GBP, protecting them from exchange rate fluctuations. At present, interest rates on Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank [FCNR(B)] deposits are subject to ceilings of Overnight Alternative Reference Rate (ARR) for the respective currency/swap, plus 250 basis points for deposits of 1 year to less than 3 years maturity and overnight ARR plus 350 basis points for deposits of 3 years and above and up to 5 years maturity, RBI stated. In order to attract more capital inflows, RBI has decided to increase the interest rate ceilings on FCNR(B) deposits. Accordingly, with effect from today (December 6, 2024), banks are permitted to raise fresh FCNR(B) deposits of 1 year to less than 3 years maturity at rates not exceeding ARR plus 400 bps and deposits with maturity between 3 to 5 years at rates not exceeding ARR plus 500 bps. This relaxation will be available till March 31, 2025, the central bank said.

 

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

