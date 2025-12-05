Friday, December 05, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI reduces repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25%

RBI reduces repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra, announcing the fifth bi-monthly policy review of FY26 said that RBIs MPC has unanimously decided to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%. Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate shall stand adjusted to 5.00 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 5.50 per cent, the central bank noted. The MPC also decided to continue with the neutral stance.

The projections for average headline inflation in 2025-26 and Q1:2026-27 have been further revised downwards. Core inflation, which had been rising steadily since Q1:2024-25, eased at the margin in Q2:2025-26 and is expected to remain anchored in the period ahead. Real GDP growth for 2025-26 is projected at 7.3 per cent, with Q3 at 7.0 per cent; and Q4 at 6.5 per cent. Real GDP growth for Q1:2026-27 is projected at 6.7 per cent and Q2 at 6.8 per cent. The growth-inflation balance, especially the benign inflation outlook on both headline and core, continues to provide the policy space to support the growth momentum, RBI noted.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kesoram Industries soars as Frontier Warehousing launches open offer

Kesoram Industries soars as Frontier Warehousing launches open offer

Lupin receives USFDA tentative nod for Siponimod tablets

Lupin receives USFDA tentative nod for Siponimod tablets

Indices trade sideways ahead of RBI policy outcome; breadth negative

Indices trade sideways ahead of RBI policy outcome; breadth negative

RBI issues amendments to large exposures framework and Intragroup Transactions and Exposures

RBI issues amendments to large exposures framework and Intragroup Transactions and Exposures

INR extends pullback under historic Rs 90/$ mark; All eyes on RBI

INR extends pullback under historic Rs 90/$ mark; All eyes on RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon