RBI says 98.18% of Rs 2000 notes returned

RBI says 98.18% of Rs 2000 notes returned

Image

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

The Reserve Bank on Saturday said 98.18 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes have been returned to the banking system, and only Rs 6,471 crore worth such notes are still with the public. On May 19, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation. The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, declined to Rs 6,471 crore at the close of business on February 28, 2025, RBI said.

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

