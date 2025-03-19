Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI to conduct fresh OMO on March 25 for an aggregate amount of ₹50,000 crore

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India, on a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, has decided to conduct OMO purchase auction of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of ₹50,000 crore to be held on March 25, 2025. Accordingly, the Reserve Bank will purchase Government securities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method. The central bank will auction government securities, including 7.04 per cent GS 2029, 7.17 per cent GS 2030, 7.26 per cent GS 2032, 7.26 per cent GS 2033, 7.5 per cent GS 2034 and 7.18 per cent GS 2037.The result of the auction will be announced on the same day and successful participants should ensure availability of securities in their SGL account by 12 noon on March 26, 2025.

 

Net liquidity in the banking system was at a deficit of ₹2.42 trillion on Monday, latest data by the RBI showed. So far, the RBI has conducted an OMO purchase auction of ₹2 trillion in 2025, including ₹50,000 crore on Tuesday. The RBI received bids worth ₹1 trillion, against the notified amount of ₹50,000 crore at the OMO auction conducted on Tuesday.

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

