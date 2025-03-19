Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mastek Ltd Slides 5.26%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 1.05%

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Mastek Ltd has lost 1.2% over last one month compared to 11.79% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.82% drop in the SENSEX

Mastek Ltd lost 5.26% today to trade at Rs 2310.95. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.05% to quote at 35551.06. The index is down 11.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd decreased 1.82% and HCL Technologies Ltd lost 1.81% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 2.21 % over last one year compared to the 4.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mastek Ltd has lost 1.2% over last one month compared to 11.79% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.82% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8173 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12544 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3375 on 04 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2065.75 on 04 Mar 2025.

 

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

