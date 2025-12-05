Friday, December 05, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lloyds Engineering climbs after signing radar technology pact with Italian firm

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Lloyds Engineering Works jumped 6.38% to Rs 53.35 after the company announced a new technology partnership with Virtualabs S.r.l., Italy.

The agreement was signed on 4 December 2025 and aims to develop radar technology for defence and civil use.

The company said there is no shareholding link, no impact on management and no related-party connection. The agreement also does not impose any liabilities or involve any share issuance.

Lloyds Engineering Works is engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, fabrication, supply, erection and commissioning of a wide range of mechanical, hydraulic and structural systems. Its portfolio includes process plant equipment, metallurgical and chemical plant machinery, marine loading and unloading arms, truck and wagon loading systems, columns, pressure vessels, dryers, boilers, power plant and steel plant equipment, along with the execution of turnkey and EPC projects.

 

On a standalone basis, net profit of Lloyds Engineering Works rose 18.75% to Rs 33.19 crore while net sales rose 14.99% to Rs 243.95 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

