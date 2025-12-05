Friday, December 05, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Energies arm wins 288 MW solar module order in the U.S.

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Waaree Energies announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas, has secured an order to supply 288 MW of solar modules to a prominent U.S.-based renewable energy developer.

In an exchange filing, the company said the customer is engaged in owning, developing and operating renewable power projects across the United States. The supply order is scheduled to be executed in the financial year 202627.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies is a renewable energy company. It offers innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.

 

Waaree Energies reported a 132.97% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 842.55 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 361.65 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 69.69% YoY to Rs 6,065.64 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The counter slipped 3.60% to Rs 2,875.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

