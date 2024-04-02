Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBL Bank announces change in senior management

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
RBL Bank has appointed the following senior management personnel with effect from 01 April 2024:
1. Appointment of Parag Kale, currently 'Business Head - Secured Business' as the 'Chief Credit Officer - Retail & Head-Retail Collections';
2. Appointment of Kamal Sabhlok, currently 'Chief Credit Officer - Retail' as the 'HeadSecured and Micro-Finance Business & Credit Card Collections';
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
3. Appointment of Sujit Ghalsasi, currently 'Head - Rural Vehicle Finance' as the 'Head -Vehicle Finance'
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

RBL Bank Ltd soars 1.5%, up for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd soars 1.89%, rises for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd spurts 0.64%, rises for fifth straight session

IIFL Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

RBL Bank Ltd spurts 2.13%

Tata Tech edges higher after signing JV pact with BMW Group

Utilties stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Atul Auto sales decline marginally in Mar'24

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon