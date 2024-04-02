RBL Bank announces change in senior management

1. Appointment of Parag Kale, currently 'Business Head - Secured Business' as the 'Chief Credit Officer - Retail & Head-Retail Collections';
2. Appointment of Kamal Sabhlok, currently 'Chief Credit Officer - Retail' as the 'HeadSecured and Micro-Finance Business & Credit Card Collections';
3. Appointment of Sujit Ghalsasi, currently 'Head - Rural Vehicle Finance' as the 'Head -Vehicle Finance'
