RBL Bank announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

1. Appointment of Parag Kale, currently 'Business Head - Secured Business' as the 'Chief Credit Officer - Retail & Head-Retail Collections';

2. Appointment of Kamal Sabhlok, currently 'Chief Credit Officer - Retail' as the 'HeadSecured and Micro-Finance Business & Credit Card Collections';

3. Appointment of Sujit Ghalsasi, currently 'Head - Rural Vehicle Finance' as the 'Head -Vehicle Finance'

RBL Bank has appointed the following senior management personnel with effect from 01 April 2024: