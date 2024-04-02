Board of Indiabulls Real Estate to consider fund raising options

On 05 April 2024

The Board of Indiabulls Real Estate will meet on 05 April 2024 to consider the proposal for raising of funds by way of debt, equity and any other equity linked or convertible securities (Securities) through all or any permissible modes or method, including private placement, preferential issue, rights issue, qualified institutions placement or such other modes as may be permitted under applicable law, subject to necessary regulatory / statutory approvals and, if applicable, the approval of shareholders of the Company, and to approve ancillary actions in this regard, including determination of issue price, if any.