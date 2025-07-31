Kalyani Steels Q1 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 62 cr

Kalyani Steels reported 18.14% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 61.68 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 52.21 crore posted in Q1 FY25.However, revenue from operations fell 4.05% to Rs 442.77 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Total expenses declined 6.81% to Rs 374.93 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 225.99 crore (down 6.82% YoY), while employee benefits expense was Rs 22.20 crore (up 9.51% YoY).
Profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 FY26 stood at 83.07 crore, up by 14.72% from Rs 72.41 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.
Kalyani Steels is a part of Kalyani Group and is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products.
The scrip shed 0.35% to Rs 918.25 on the BSE.
