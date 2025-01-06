Business Standard

RBL Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

RBL Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 165.6, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 41.79% in last one year as compared to a 10.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.44% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 165.6, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.05% on the day, quoting at 23751.900390625. The Sensex is at 78378.94, down 1.07%. RBL Bank Ltd has slipped around 3.36% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25018.1, down 1.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 149.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 126.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 160.78, up 0.84% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is down 41.79% in last one year as compared to a 10.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.44% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 8.37 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

