RBL Bank Ltd soars 1.89%, rises for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 232.35, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.15% in last one year as compared to a 27.87% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.83% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 232.35, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 21875.75. The Sensex is at 72252.93, up 0.33%. RBL Bank Ltd has dropped around 10.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23220.7, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 99.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

