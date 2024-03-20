Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBL Bank Ltd soars 1.89%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 232.35, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.15% in last one year as compared to a 27.87% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.83% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.
RBL Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 232.35, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 21875.75. The Sensex is at 72252.93, up 0.33%. RBL Bank Ltd has dropped around 10.1% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23220.7, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 99.38 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 233.85, up 2.25% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is up 64.15% in last one year as compared to a 27.87% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.83% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 12.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

RBL Bank Ltd soars 1.5%, up for third straight session

IIFL Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

State Bank of India drops for fifth straight session

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank soars 2.29%, gains for fifth straight session

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank eases for fifth straight session

India's Mineral Production Grows 5.9% In January

NBCC (India) wins project valued USD 30 mn from Ministry of External Affairs

Carysil board plans to raise upto Rs 150 cr via QIP or preferential issue

Sensex gains 183 pts; consumer durables slide; VIX slips 2.40%

Rama Steel pares bank debt worth Rs 115.98 crore

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon