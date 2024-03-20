Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rama Steel pares bank debt worth Rs 115.98 crore

Image

Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Rama Steel Tubes said that the company has managed to reduce its sanctioned bank loans limits by Rs 115.98 crore, which is 39% of total existing sanctioned limits over the year.
Richi Bansal, WTD & CEO of RSTL, said: "The reduction of our bank loans demonstrates our dedication to prudent financial management and sustainable growth. We remain focused on optimizing our capital structure, reducing debt burdens, and maximizing shareholder returns."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Rama Steel Tubes is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Steel Pipes and related products.
The company reported a 21.61% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.19 crore in Q2 FY24 as against Rs 5.09 crore in Q2 FY23. However, revenue from operations declined 41.44% year on year to Rs 203.33 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2023.
The company had reported 22.92% increase in net profit to Rs 9.17 crore despite a 25.08% fall in sales to Rs 262.39 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip tumbled 7.08% to currently trade at Rs 14.07 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit rises 22.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Barometers extend gains, metal shares shine

Sensex gains 207 pts; metal shares shine; VIX rallies 3.72%

Market turns rangebound; VIX jumps 7%; metal shares advance

IFCI gains as board OKs Rs 500-cr preferential allotment

BPL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Domestic business confidence points to robust optimism about near-term prospects

Dollar Edges Up As Rate Cut Expectations Were Pushed Back Says RBI

Metro Brands Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon