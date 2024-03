Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

NBCC (India) has been selected by the Ministry of External Affairs (GEM Division) for providing Project Management Consultant Services for Construction of Chancery-Cum-Residential Complex at CGI, Jeddah, a MEA's Project having value of USD 30 million i.e. Rs. 249 crore approx. The MEA has awarded the subject work to NBCC at PMC fee @4.41% (exclusive of taxes) i.e. Rs. 11 crore (approx).