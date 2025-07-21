Monday, July 21, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBL Bank slides as Q1 PAT tanks 46% YoY to Rs 200 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

RBL Bank fell 2.38% to Rs 256.90 after the private lender's standalone net profit tumbled 46.07% to Rs 200.33 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 371.52 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, total income increased 4.85% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,510.57 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies surged 20.75% YoY to Rs 442.32 crore during the first quarter of FY26.

Profit before tax tanked 47.11% to Rs 260.63 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 492.79 crore posted in the year-ago period.

Net interest income degrew 13% YoY to Rs 1,481 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Net interest margin (NIM) reduced to 4.50% in Q1 FY26, compared to 5.67% reported in the same quarter a year ago.

 

Operating profit in the quarter ended June 2025 was at Rs 703 crore, down 18% from Rs 859 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 2,685.86 crore as of 30 June 2025, as against Rs 2,377.82 crore as of 30 June 2025.

The GNPA ratio improved to 2.78% as of 30 June 2025, as against 2.69% as of 30 June 2024. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.45% as of 30 June 2025, compared to 0.74% as of 30 June 2024.

The provision coverage ratio, including technical write-offs, was at 94.18% as of 30 June 2025, as against 90.04% as of 30 June 2024.

As of 31 March 2025, net advances were at Rs 94,431 crore, registering a growth of 9% YoY, while deposits grew by 11% YoY to Rs 112,734 crore.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 36,614 crore as of 30 June 2025, up 11% YoY. The CASA ratio reduced to 32.5% as of 30 June 2025.

Total capital adequacy was up 3bps YoY to 15.59% vs 15.56% as of 30 June 2024; CET 1 up 20bps YoY to 14.05% as against 13.85% as of 30 June 2024.

As of 30 June 2025, the bank has 2,036 total touchpoints of which 562 are bank branches and 1,474 business correspondent branches. Of 1,474 BC branches, 297 are banking outlets.

R Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank remarked, We have navigated a challenging environment with resilience and discipline, delivering strong momentum in secured retail and commercial banking while deepening our granular deposit base. During Q1 FY26, slippages in the JLG portfolio have moderated, with SMA levels reverting to Q1 FY25 level. The core engine remains robustanchored in disciplined execution, profitability-driven growth, and a sharp customer focus. We are pleased to report steady performance this quarter and continued progress on our key priorities.

RBL Bank is one of India's leading private sector banks with an expanding presence across the country. The bank offers specialized services under five business verticals, namely: corporate & institutional banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets, and treasury and financial markets operations.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
