DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025: 250 flats, garages on offer in Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to launch its Premium Housing Scheme 2025 in early August, offering nearly 250 residential flats and over 60 garages across some of Delhi’s most sought-after localities, including Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Rohini, and Pitampura. In a notable shift from traditional allocation models, all properties will be sold via a fully online e-auction, reinforcing transparency and accessibility. This scheme isn’t just about residential access — it’s part of a larger policy push to revitalize Delhi’s real estate appeal in the face of competition from NCR cities like Noida and Gurugram.
Interested applicants will have to register and participate through DDA’s online portal, where each flat and garage will be auctioned on a per-unit basis. This model is particularly attractive for investors and homebuyers seeking clear pricing, without the uncertainty of waiting lists or lotteries.
What’s on Offer? 250 flats across income groups:
39 HIG (High-Income) flats in Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Dwarka Sector 19B
48 MIG in Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, Dwarka, Pitampura
22 LIG in Rohini
66 EHS flats in Nasirpur Dwarka
2 SFS Category II flats in Rohini and Shalimar Bagh
Garages included:
16 car garages in Pitampura
51 scooter garages in Mall Road & Ashok Vihar
E-auction process scheduled for early August
Pricing by Category
HIG flats: ₹1.6 – 2.5 Cr
MIG: ₹60 L–1.5 Cr
LIG: ₹39–54 L
EHS: ₹38.7 L
SFS II: ₹90 L–₹1 Cr+
Garages: ₹3.1 L–43 L (depending on size and location)
Policy Reforms to Boost Delhi Real Estate
Amalgamation charges slashed from 10% to 1% of circle rates — making it easier to combine plots for large-scale commercial projects
Commercial auction rates reduced from 2× circle rate to 1.5×, aiming to curb capital flight to NCR cities like Noida and Gurugram
DDA’s Premium Housing Scheme comes at a time when many potential homebuyers are weighing options outside the capital, in cities like Noida, Gurugram, and Greater Noida, which offer larger inventory and newer developments. However, Delhi still offers unmatched connectivity, social infrastructure, and centrality, which DDA hopes to leverage with this initiative.
The agency is also targeting NRIs and working professionals who seek premium locations like Vasant Kunj and Pitampura, but with the legal and ownership security that DDA provides.