DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025: 250 flats, garages on offer in Delhi

DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025: 250 flats, garages on offer in Delhi

The flats will be available under multiple categories - High-Income Group (HIG), Middle-Income Group (MIG), and Lower-Income Group (LIG) - catering to a wide range of buyers

DDA will build two-level parking to ease congestion in nearby D6 Mega Housing complex.

DDA to auction 118 residential plots in Vasant Kunj’s Sector D6, with a ₹7.5 crore infrastructure upgrade | Representative image by Pexels

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to launch its Premium Housing Scheme 2025 in early August, offering nearly 250 residential flats and over 60 garages across some of Delhi’s most sought-after localities, including Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Rohini, and Pitampura. In a notable shift from traditional allocation models, all properties will be sold via a fully online e-auction, reinforcing transparency and accessibility. This scheme isn’t just about residential access — it’s part of a larger policy push to revitalize Delhi’s real estate appeal in the face of competition from NCR cities like Noida and Gurugram. 
Interested applicants will have to register and participate through DDA’s online portal, where each flat and garage will be auctioned on a per-unit basis. This model is particularly attractive for investors and homebuyers seeking clear pricing, without the uncertainty of waiting lists or lotteries.
 
 
What’s on Offer?  250 flats across income groups:
 
39 HIG (High-Income) flats in Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Dwarka Sector 19B
 
48 MIG in Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, Dwarka, Pitampura

22 LIG in Rohini
 
66 EHS flats in Nasirpur Dwarka
 
2 SFS Category II flats in Rohini and Shalimar Bagh 
 
Garages included:
 
16 car garages in Pitampura
 
51 scooter garages in Mall Road & Ashok Vihar 
 
E-auction process scheduled for early August 
 
Pricing by Category
HIG flats: ₹1.6 – 2.5 Cr
 
MIG: ₹60 L–1.5 Cr
 
LIG: ₹39–54 L
 
EHS: ₹38.7 L
 
SFS II: ₹90 L–₹1 Cr+ 
 
Garages: ₹3.1 L–43 L (depending on size and location)
 
Policy Reforms to Boost Delhi Real Estate
Amalgamation charges slashed from 10% to 1% of circle rates — making it easier to combine plots for large-scale commercial projects 
 
Commercial auction rates reduced from 2× circle rate to 1.5×, aiming to curb capital flight to NCR cities like Noida and Gurugram
 
DDA’s Premium Housing Scheme comes at a time when many potential homebuyers are weighing options outside the capital, in cities like Noida, Gurugram, and Greater Noida, which offer larger inventory and newer developments. However, Delhi still offers unmatched connectivity, social infrastructure, and centrality, which DDA hopes to leverage with this initiative.
 
The agency is also targeting NRIs and working professionals who seek premium locations like Vasant Kunj and Pitampura, but with the legal and ownership security that DDA provides.
 

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

