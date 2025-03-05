Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBZ Jewellers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

RBZ Jewellers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Deccan Health Care Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Alacrity Securities Ltd and Revathi Equipment India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 March 2025.

Deccan Health Care Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Alacrity Securities Ltd and Revathi Equipment India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 March 2025.

RBZ Jewellers Ltd tumbled 6.01% to Rs 146.15 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35381 shares in the past one month.

 

Deccan Health Care Ltd lost 5.82% to Rs 19.73. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 65706 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20656 shares in the past one month.

Indoco Remedies Ltd crashed 5.54% to Rs 225.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4767 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7176 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Auto, Auto sector

Gabriel India soars 13% on heavy volumes; up 45% in 1 year, outruns market

Education, Students, Student, Study

Delhi School EWS admissions result 2025 to release today at edudel.nic.in

South Africa vs New Zealand live score and match updates today

SA vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 semis: New Zealand elect to bat first in Lahore

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex pare gains, up 750 pts, Nifty near 22,350; SMIDs trade firm, up 2%

Kamal Haasan

Delimitation promotes 'Hindia', non-Hindi states at risk: Kamal Haasan

Alacrity Securities Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 73.16. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 78417 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27412 shares in the past one month.

Revathi Equipment India Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 921.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 858 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Markolines Pavement Tech spurts on bagging order worth Rs 3-cr

Markolines Pavement Tech spurts on bagging order worth Rs 3-cr

Volumes soar at Avanti Feeds Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Avanti Feeds Ltd counter

Sensex, Nifty trade with strong gains; PSU bank shares rally

Sensex, Nifty trade with strong gains; PSU bank shares rally

Coal production sees surge of around 32% this fiscal

Coal production sees surge of around 32% this fiscal

JSW Steel receives ResponsibleSteel™ Certification for four manufacturing sites

JSW Steel receives ResponsibleSteel™ Certification for four manufacturing sites

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodayLatest News LIVESinger Kalpana Raghavendar NewsNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon