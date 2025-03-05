Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal production sees surge of around 32% this fiscal

Coal production sees surge of around 32% this fiscal

Image

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

The Ministry of Coal has reported that total coal production from captive and commercial mines for the financial year 2024-25 has reached 167.36 million tonnes (MT) as of February 2025. This represents a 32.53% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to the 126.28 MT produced by February 28, 2024.

Coal dispatch has also witnessed a significant surge, with total dispatch for the financial year reaching 170.66 MT, surpassing the 128.45 MT recorded in the previous year. This marks a 32.86% YoY growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Steel receives ResponsibleSteel™ Certification for four manufacturing sites

JSW Steel receives ResponsibleSteel™ Certification for four manufacturing sites

Power Grid jumps on bagging three inter-state transmission projects

Power Grid jumps on bagging three inter-state transmission projects

Welspun Specialty rallies on emerging lowest bidder for Rs 232-cr project

Welspun Specialty rallies on emerging lowest bidder for Rs 232-cr project

Barometers trade with major gains; European mkt advance

Barometers trade with major gains; European mkt advance

Refex Inds hits the roof as EV unit plans fleet expansion

Refex Inds hits the roof as EV unit plans fleet expansion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodayLatest News LIVESinger Kalpana Raghavendar NewsNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon