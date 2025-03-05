Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Avanti Feeds Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Avanti Feeds Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Avanti Feeds Ltd recorded volume of 81.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.76 lakh shares

Coforge Ltd, J K Cements Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Timken India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 March 2025.

Avanti Feeds Ltd recorded volume of 81.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.94% to Rs.784.00. Volumes stood at 9.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd clocked volume of 29.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.77 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.37% to Rs.7,743.65. Volumes stood at 4.27 lakh shares in the last session.

 

J K Cements Ltd saw volume of 4.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.88% to Rs.4,444.50. Volumes stood at 57166 shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd notched up volume of 83.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.90% to Rs.314.50. Volumes stood at 24.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd notched up volume of 3.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.72% to Rs.2,604.50. Volumes stood at 1 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

