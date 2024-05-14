Business Standard
RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit declines 44.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Sales rise 9.81% to Rs 86.17 crore
Net profit of RBZ Jewellers declined 44.88% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.81% to Rs 86.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.40% to Rs 21.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.72% to Rs 327.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 287.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales86.1778.47 10 327.43287.93 14 OPM %5.489.85 -11.7513.12 - PBDT4.586.70 -32 30.9931.14 0 PBT4.246.41 -34 29.6229.77 -1 NP2.694.88 -45 21.5722.33 -3
