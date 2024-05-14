RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit declines 44.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.81% to Rs 86.17 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 3.40% to Rs 21.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.72% to Rs 327.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 287.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of RBZ Jewellers declined 44.88% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.81% to Rs 86.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.