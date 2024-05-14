Promact Impex standalone net profit declines 26.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.52% to Rs 1.08 croreNet profit of Promact Impex declined 26.27% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.52% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 73.08% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 1.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content