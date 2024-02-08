Sales decline 49.58% to Rs 16.21 croreNet profit of RDB Realty & Infrastructure declined 36.91% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 49.58% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 32.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales16.2132.15 -50 OPM %47.1317.14 -PBDT4.485.06 -11 PBT2.915.01 -42 NP2.413.82 -37
