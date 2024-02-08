Sales decline 49.58% to Rs 16.21 crore

Net profit of RDB Realty & Infrastructure declined 36.91% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 49.58% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 32.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.16.2132.1547.1317.144.485.062.915.012.413.82