Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Realty index rising 34.36 points or 0.42% at 8171.53 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 5.07%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.64%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.3%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.3%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.88%), were the top gainers.
On the other hand, DLF Ltd (down 1.35%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.67%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.28%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 313.92 or 0.56% at 56835.53.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 12.61 points or 0.08% at 16799.25.
The Nifty 50 index was down 58.95 points or 0.23% at 25086.15.
More From This Section
Strides Pharma Science receives USFDA approval for generic version of Theophylline ER Tablets 300 mg and 540 mg
The BSE Sensex index was down 338.25 points or 0.41% at 81862.91.
On BSE,1885 shares were trading in green, 1177 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content