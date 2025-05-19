Monday, May 19, 2025 | 10:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Real Estate shares gain

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Realty index rising 53.32 points or 0.75% at 7129.22 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, DLF Ltd (up 1.89%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.71%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.24%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.08%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Anant Raj Ltd (up 0.23%), and SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 0.1%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.02%), Sobha Ltd (down 0.28%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.1%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 22.4 or 0.04% at 51068.14.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 21.44 points or 0.14% at 15629.76.

The Nifty 50 index was down 35.3 points or 0.14% at 24984.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 112.87 points or 0.14% at 82217.72.

On BSE,2301 shares were trading in green, 873 were trading in red and 181 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 19 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

