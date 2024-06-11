Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index increasing 109.77 points or 1.3% at 8585.05 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.36%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.29%),DLF Ltd (up 1.82%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.67%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.64%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.36%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.85%), Swan Energy Ltd (up 0.8%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.56%).

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.02%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 272.27 or 0.55% at 49511.69.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 70.87 points or 0.47% at 15140.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.4 points or 0.03% at 23252.8.

The BSE Sensex index was down 4.48 points or 0.01% at 76485.6.

On BSE,2095 shares were trading in green, 1081 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

