SIKA Interplant Systems enters into license agreement with Collins Aerospace

SIKA Interplant Systems enters into license agreement with Collins Aerospace

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

To undertake MRO for primary flight controls of Airbus A320/A321 series aircraft

SIKA Interplant Systems (SIKA) has entered into a License Agreement with Goodrich Actuation Systems SAS (France) and Goodrich Actuation Systems Limited (UK), each a part of Collins Aerospace (Collins).

Under this agreement, SIKA will be licensed to undertake maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of specific primary flight control actuation part numbers (the Components) for which Collins is the original equipment manufacturer (OEM). These Components are standard installations on all Airbus A320/A321 series aircraft.

As per the License Agreement, SIKA is authorised to service Components from aircraft registered in India and select neighbouring countries as defined in the agreement.

 

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

