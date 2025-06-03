Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon Energy Ltd Slips 2.4%

Suzlon Energy Ltd Slips 2.4%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Suzlon Energy Ltd has added 23.53% over last one month compared to 13.53% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.23% rise in the SENSEX

Suzlon Energy Ltd fell 2.4% today to trade at Rs 69.51. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.09% to quote at 71147.43. The index is up 13.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd decreased 0.79% and NBCC (India) Ltd lost 0.6% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 3.49 % over last one year compared to the 6.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Suzlon Energy Ltd has added 23.53% over last one month compared to 13.53% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.23% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16.8 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 141.52 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 86.04 on 12 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 45.13 on 05 Jun 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

