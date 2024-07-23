Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Realty shares advance after Govt announces intent to encourage states to lower stamp duty

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Realty stocks edged higher today after the Union Government stated that it would encourage States with high stamp duties to moderates rates for all.
The Nifty Realty index added 0.81% to currently trade at 1,099.75. The benchmark Nifty 50 index was trading with a cut of 0.24% at 24,450.30.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Among the components of the Nifty Realty index, Oberoi Realty (up 3.6%), Sobha (up 3.27%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.74%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 1.68%) Godrej Properties (up 1.6%), Macrotech Developers (up 0.89%) and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.38%) edges higher.
The Finance Minister announced that states charging high stamp duty will be encouraged to moderate their rates for all. Additionally, further reductions in duties for properties purchased by women will be considered. These measures will also be incorporated as essential components of urban development schemes.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her 7th consecutive one during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Budget 2024 LIVE news: Relief for salaried employees, FM revises tax slabs under new regime

Budget 2024 Stock Market News LIVE: Sensex down 1,000 pts; Govt to levy LTCG tax of 12.5%

Budget 2024: What are the special packages for Bihar, Andhra Pradesh?

SC gives spilt verdict on pleas challenging release of GM Mustard

Credit guarantee to Rs 20 lakh Mudra loan: FM on MSMEs in Budget 2024

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon