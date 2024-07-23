Space Economy Budget Boost Of Rs.1000 Crore: Announces FM

We will formulate an economic policy framework to delineate the strategy for sustaining high growth with next generation reforms. These reforms will cover all factors of production, including land, labour and capital. This will require collaboration of the Centre and States, the FM said.

The Finance Minister announced a capital boost of Rs. 1000 crore for space economy, with the govts continued emphasis on expanding it by 5 times in the next ten years.