Space Economy Budget Boost Of Rs.1000 Crore: Announces FM

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 12:18 PM IST
The Finance Minister announced a capital boost of Rs. 1000 crore for space economy, with the govts continued emphasis on expanding it by 5 times in the next ten years.
We will formulate an economic policy framework to delineate the strategy for sustaining high growth with next generation reforms. These reforms will cover all factors of production, including land, labour and capital. This will require collaboration of the Centre and States, the FM said.
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

