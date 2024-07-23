Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Union Budget to boost MSME sector with Credit Guarantee, TReDS Changes: FM

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
The government will come out with a credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs to facilitate term loans without collateral or third party guarantee, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday. Presenting her seventh straight Union Budget, she also said that public sector banks to build in-house capability for credit assessment of MSMEs. As part of a slew of measures to boost the sector, the government will reduce the turnover threshold of MSME buyers for mandatory onboarding on TReDs platform from Rs 500 crore to Rs 250 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Budget 2024 Stock Market News LIVE: Indices flat; Sitharaman keeps capex outlay at Rs 11.11 trillion

Samsung goes with Google Messages for Galaxy smartphones: Check the reason

Budget 2024 LIVE updates: Bihar and Andhra Pradesh shine in FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget

Industry discussing trade measures against imports with govt: JSW Steel CEO

Budget 2024: Hostels, skilling among initiatives for women in workforce

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon