Dalmia Bharat group adds 3.6 MTPA clinker manufacturing capacity

Dalmia Bharat announced that its subsidiary, Dalmia Cement (North East) has successfully commenced the commercial production at the 3.6 MTPA Clinkerisation Capacity at Umrangso, Distt. Dima Hasao, Assam.

With this, the total clinker manufacturing capacity of the Group increased to 27.1 MTPA. The total cement grinding capacity of the Group currently is 49.5 MTPA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News