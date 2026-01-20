Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 08:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axis Bank allots 59,522 equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 59,522 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 8:31 PM IST
Axis Bank has allotted 59,522 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 20 January 2026, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,210,616,402 (3,105,308,201 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,210,735,446 (3,105,367,723 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

HCL Technologies partners with Carahsoft to drive digital transformation in U.S. public sector

Pfizer announces change in senior management

Bajaj Electricals announces its foray into wires business

AU SFB Q3 PAT climbs 26% YoY to Rs 668 crore

Core industries index grows at 3.7% on year in Dec-25, cement sees excellent spurt

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

