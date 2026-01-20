Axis Bank allots 59,522 equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 59,522 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 20 January 2026, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,210,616,402 (3,105,308,201 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,210,735,446 (3,105,367,723 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News