REC consolidated net profit rises 5.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.95% to Rs 15333.54 croreNet profit of REC rose 5.66% to Rs 4309.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4079.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 15333.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12677.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.29% to Rs 15884.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14145.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.65% to Rs 56366.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 47504.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales15333.5412677.18 21 56366.5547504.75 19 OPM %92.93103.35 -96.17100.76 - PBDT5496.385235.50 5 20142.1717983.93 12 PBT5489.895229.48 5 20117.4717959.94 12 NP4309.984079.09 6 15884.2314145.46 12
