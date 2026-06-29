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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Refex Industries rises after bagging Rs 21-cr ash transportation order

Refex Industries rises after bagging Rs 21-cr ash transportation order

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Refex Industries advanced 2.36% to Rs 356.30 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth approximately Rs 21.15 crore from a major power producer, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE).

The contract involves the transportation of ash to construction sites of road projects undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), as well as other Central or State government road construction departments, authorities and PMGSY road projects.

The order is scheduled to be executed over a period of 12 months. The company said the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related-party transaction.

 

Chennai-based Refex Industries has built a portfolio spanning ash and coal handling, wind energy, and green mobility solutions. The company reported consolidated net profit surged 87.96% to Rs 90.82 crore on a 57.14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 934.17 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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