Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.69 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.00% to Rs 14.28 croreNet Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.2814.00 2 OPM %22.4835.36 -PBDT-7.47-5.06 -48 PBT-12.41-9.58 -30 NP-14.69-12.71 -16
