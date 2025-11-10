Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 49.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.64% to Rs 1395.79 croreNet profit of Electrosteel Castings declined 49.55% to Rs 78.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 155.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.64% to Rs 1395.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1827.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1395.791827.80 -24 OPM %6.6514.64 -PBDT149.73248.56 -40 PBT106.82212.47 -50 NP78.29155.17 -50
