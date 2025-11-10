Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 93.44 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.84% to Rs 209.84 croreNet profit of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 93.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.84% to Rs 209.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 176.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales209.84176.57 19 OPM %2.970.11 -PBDT9.904.12 140 PBT1.15-3.60 LP NP93.44-13.91 LP
