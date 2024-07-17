Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 2.65% to Rs 3.49 crore
Net profit of Regency Fincorp rose 100.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.493.40 3 OPM %71.3581.76 -PBDT0.900.53 70 PBT0.730.37 97 NP0.540.27 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shaikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum

'I divorce you': Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra dumps husband on Insta story

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

'May not wake up': Lawyer says Kejriwal's sugar level dropped below 50

Visa

Govt looks to speed up visa issuance for Chinese technicians: Report

Hyderabad: First batch of Agniveers during a fitness training, at 1EME center in Secunderabad, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

Haryana govt announces 10% job reservation for Agniveers; key details

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM

LIVE news: Haryana government announces 10% reservation in jobs for Agniveers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon