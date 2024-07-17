Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.65% to Rs 3.49 crore

Net profit of Regency Fincorp rose 100.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.493.4071.3581.760.900.530.730.370.540.27