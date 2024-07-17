Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 24.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.30% to Rs 8943.24 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints declined 24.54% to Rs 1169.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1550.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.30% to Rs 8943.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9153.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8943.249153.7918.9423.171831.322303.281603.622104.961169.981550.37