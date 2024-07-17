Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 24.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.30% to Rs 8943.24 croreNet profit of Asian Paints declined 24.54% to Rs 1169.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1550.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.30% to Rs 8943.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9153.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8943.249153.79 -2 OPM %18.9423.17 -PBDT1831.322303.28 -20 PBT1603.622104.96 -24 NP1169.981550.37 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content