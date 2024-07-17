Vimta Labs consolidated net profit rises 0.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.07% to Rs 81.76 crore

Net profit of Vimta Labs rose 0.66% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.07% to Rs 81.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.81.7683.4929.9929.5224.7424.8016.5216.3012.2812.20