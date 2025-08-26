Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliable Data Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Reliable Data Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Growington Ventures India Ltd, Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd, Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd and Andhra Cements Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 August 2025.

Growington Ventures India Ltd, Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd, Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd and Andhra Cements Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 August 2025.

Reliable Data Services Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 135.87 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17380 shares in the past one month.

 

Growington Ventures India Ltd soared 14.20% to Rs 2.01. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 112.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd surged 10.29% to Rs 172.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67799 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2919 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

elephants at Anant Ambani's Vantara

SC probe into Vantara: Why RIL-backed wildlife project is under scrutiny

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sinks 600 pts, Nifty below 24,800 on tariff woes; Pharma, realty take hit

Pension

Opted for UPS and thinking of going back to NPS?Here's all you need to know

Dream11

Failing to report Dream11/RummyCircle income? You could face 200% penalty

US President Donald Trump

US green card and visa rules: Immigration benefits for pro-Americans only

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd rose 10.20% to Rs 55.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77628 shares in the past one month.

Andhra Cements Ltd gained 10.00% to Rs 88.66. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39600 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4584 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Protean eGov spurts after securing Rs 1,160-cr UIDAI order to set up Aadhaar centres

Protean eGov spurts after securing Rs 1,160-cr UIDAI order to set up Aadhaar centres

Royal Orchid Hotels sign new property in Jabalpur

Royal Orchid Hotels sign new property in Jabalpur

Orient Technologies wins contract worth Rs 30.81 cr

Orient Technologies wins contract worth Rs 30.81 cr

Arisinfra partners with Merusri Developers to launch luxury villa project in Bengaluru

Arisinfra partners with Merusri Developers to launch luxury villa project in Bengaluru

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today Motilal Oswal Stock PickGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon