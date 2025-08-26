Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 10:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Protean eGov spurts after securing Rs 1,160-cr UIDAI order to set up Aadhaar centres

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Protean eGov Technologies jumped 11.51% to Rs 912.40 after the company secured order worth Rs 1,160 crore from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to set up Aadhaar Kendras across the country.

The mandate is to act as the official service provider for proposing and operationalizing district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) in all 188 districts. The centers will offer enrollment, updates, and other Aadhaar services through appointment and walk-in mode.

The contract will run for six years and is structured as an outsourcing delivery of a public service project.

Protean eGov Technologies is an IT solutions company engaged in developing digital public infrastructure and citizen-centric e-governance solutions.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 13.1% to Rs 23.85 crore on a 7.3% increase in net sales to Rs 210.84 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

