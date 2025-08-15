Reliable Data Services standalone net profit rises 32.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 157.57% to Rs 28.41 croreNet profit of Reliable Data Services rose 32.86% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 157.57% to Rs 28.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales28.4111.03 158 OPM %9.5720.49 -PBDT1.941.48 31 PBT1.260.91 38 NP0.930.70 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content