Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.10% to Rs 9.39 croreNet profit of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery rose 42.86% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.10% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.397.33 28 OPM %1.601.36 -PBDT0.120.09 33 PBT0.120.09 33 NP0.100.07 43
