Mangalam Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 17.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.60% to Rs 0.91 croreNet profit of Mangalam Industrial Finance rose 17.24% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.60% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.910.87 5 OPM %51.6545.98 -PBDT0.470.40 18 PBT0.460.39 18 NP0.340.29 17
