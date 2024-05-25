Sales rise 11.95% to Rs 437.16 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 14.25% to Rs 56.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.56% to Rs 662.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 610.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of S Chand & Company rose 25.51% to Rs 129.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 437.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 390.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.