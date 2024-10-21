Reliance Commercial Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 94.59% to Rs 2.56 croreNet loss of Reliance Commercial Finance reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1234.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 94.59% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.5647.32 -95 OPM %86.332437.70 -PBDT0.721203.13 -100 PBT-0.111201.50 PL NP-0.931234.81 PL
