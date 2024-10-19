Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit rises 7.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.08% to Rs 498.35 croreNet profit of Rossari Biotech rose 7.22% to Rs 35.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.08% to Rs 498.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 483.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales498.35483.47 3 OPM %13.2313.15 -PBDT63.2759.92 6 PBT48.1144.81 7 NP35.3332.95 7
